Huge crowd comes out to bid farewell to longtime police chief

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a grand celebration as the city of Louisville bids farewell to a man who has spent nearly 40 years in public service.

A big crowd was on hand for a retirement reception Friday evening to honor outgoing Police Chief L.M. Claiborne.

Dozens of city, county, and state leaders, along with law enforcement officers, came out to the celebration.

The veteran officer was given plaques and gifts as everyone thanked him for his service.

Sean Holdiness now replaces Claiborne as the Louisville Police Chief.