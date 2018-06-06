Humid Air Returns This Weekend

TODAY: Hot and dry. Not too uncomfortable with the lower humidity. Highs around 90° under sunny skies. Clear and calm overnight, with lows in the low 60s.

THU/FRI: We remain mostly sunny and rain chances stay off the board through the rest of the work week. Humidity starts to tick up just a bit as we head through Thursday and Friday. Highs in the low to mid 90s, with overnight lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

SAT/SUN/MON/TUE: Isolated to scattered showers and storms return to the forecast to end this week and start next week. Highs in the low 90s, but due to higher humidity, heat index values will be in the upper 90s and low 100s. Overnight lows in the low 70s.