TODAY: Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Scattered showers and storms. Rain chance around 50%. Lingering showers and storms possible overnight, with lows around 70°.

THURSDAY-TUESDAY: No big changes in our weather with daily afternoon storms and highs in the low 90s. A few storms could become strong each day, but no organized severe weather is expected through the start of next week.