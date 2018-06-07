Humidity Begins To Build.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot, with highs in the low 90s. Heat index values in the mid 90s. Northeast wind at 4-8 mph. Clear and calm overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: A bit warmer still. Highs in the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Light breezes out of the east and northeast. Clear skies overnight with a low around 70°.

WEEKEND: Highs in the low to mid 90s, with heat index values in the upper 90s and low 100s. An isolated shower or storm possible Saturday, with more scattered showers and storms Sunday.

MON/TUE/WED: Highs in the low 90s, with heat index values in the upper 90s and low 100s. Partly cloudy, with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Overnight lows in the low 70s.