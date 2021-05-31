Humidity and storm chances returning

SUMMARY: More typical summer weather returns as June begins Tuesday. Plan on increased humidity, highs in the 80s, and daily storm chances. There may be some storms to dodge during the upcoming NCAA regionals in Starkville and Oxford this weekend but it’ll be plenty warm.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, quiet, and still comfortable. Lows from the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light SE winds 2-4 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. A 20% chance of late afternoon and evening showers and storms. Winds SSE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm. Milder lows in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s to mid 80s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. A continuing 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s, lows in the 60s.

WEEKEND: Storm chances appear lower for Saturday so we’re going to bump down the chance to just 20%. Highs should be around 90. There could be a few additional storms in the region Sunday with a rain chance at 40%. Highs look to be in the mid to upper 80s with plenty of humidity in the air.

