Hundreds flood Barnes Crossing for Black Friday

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – From Bath & Body Works, to Belk’s to JCPenney, people started shopping at Barnes Crossing in Tupelo early Black Friday morning. Employees said that this is one of the mall’s busiest times of the year.

“Good sales, good deals basically because I just spent $105, and I got a bag full of stuff,” said Aja Chambers, a Black Friday Shopper.

Some Tupelo Stores opened as early as 5 a.m.

And many of Friday morning’s shoppers came in with a plan.

“Definitely. I went to Old Navy, and they had like a half off for all of their jeans and I bought a couple of jeans,” said Addalyn West, a Black Friday Shopper from Mantachie.

“I got a little puffer vest, and I think a pair of pajama pants and a pair of pajama shorts,” said Brooklyn Winters, a shopper from Fulton, Miss.

Kinsey Harper with Southern Roots says they made sure to stock up for this time of the year.

“It’s been busy. We’re expecting to get busier around 2 or 12 -2 p.m. That’s usually when our rush is,” said Harper.

Harper said they’re expecting a second wave after the Egg Bowl.

For some shoppers, this was their very first Black Friday Experience.

“This is my first time. I normally don’t get to come,” said Winters.

“This is my second time,” said West.

Many shoppers also bought Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers early.

Barnes Crossing closed at 10 p.m.

If you missed any of the Black Friday sales, you still have Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

