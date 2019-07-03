Hundreds Pour Into Lake Tiak-O’Khata For 4th Annual Independence Day Celebration

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- It was a lit night in Louisville on Wednesday as the town lit up the sky for this year’s Independence Day Celebration.

Hundreds of residents poured into Lake Tiak-O’Khata enjoy all of the fun and excitement.

Things kicked off with a Red, White, and Blue Parade and ended with a fireworks show.

Residents said they enjoy coming out to the celebration because it helps bring everyone in the community together as one.

“Just family and fun, and getting away for awhile, and hanging out spending time with the kids and my wife,” said Blake Reece, who brought his family out to the celebration.

“I’m having an amazing time,” said Brad Hamill, who was one of the hundreds of people who came out to the celebration. “Get to come out here with your friends and family and just hang out and have a great time.”

This marks the fourth year the Louisville-Winston County chamber of commerce has hosted this event