IAHS Indian Plays present Aladdin Jr.

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Old Historic Fulton Grammar School has been transformed into the fantasy city of “Agrabah.”

Since October, more than 100 cast and crew members have put in a lot of hours to bring “Aladdin Jr.” to the stage at the Old Fulton Grammar School.

- Advertisement -

The musical is an adaptation of the movie Aladdin and features the Genie and a flying carpet.

Every year, the IAHS Indian Players present a musical and this one promises to captivate and surprise audiences.

“It just feels so alive on stage and the many colors and the energy is awesome,” said Laura Lee Johnson, who plays Jasmine.

“It is great to see all the amazing work in action and all different dances, it’s great,” said Samantha Smith, who plays Jasmine’s chambermaid.

The cast was made up of students in kindergarten through twelfth grade who enjoy the challenge of performing a well known classic.

“It’s made me come out of my shell so much, given me the confidence to do whatever I want to,” said Preston Cox, who plays Aladdin.

“It is the classic story of three wishes coming out of the lamp and it’s going to be hard to replicate that but I think we can do it and I think I can use some of my magic to get it through to the audience,” said Brady Wood, who plays the Genie.

“I like the vibe everybody brings, the time we spend messing up, getting back up and doing it all over again, it’s exciting,” said Drew Green, who plays a guard.

Proceeds from all the Indian Players productions go back into the drama program and it also helps the entire community.

“The money we take in we give back to the students through scholarships, through adding lighting, like we did this year, five thousand dollars of lighting, everybody can have use of that here at the Grammar School,” said IAHS Indian Players Director Victoria Blake.

Now, the only thing left for cast and crew is to perform for the public.

“It’s such a fun show, it will be bigger and better than anything we’ve ever done before,” said choreographer Valerie Blake.

Aladdin Jr. runs Friday and Satuday night at 7:00, and there is also a matinee at 2:00 on Sunday afternoon.