ICC And MHP Join Forces As Part Of Recruitment Initiative

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Itawamba Community College students interested in a criminal justice degree will soon have an opportunity to take part in a recruitment program with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

ICC and MHP have partnered to allow students in the Criminal Justice program, to meet with an MHP recruiter and apply for the agency’s Preferred Candidate Program.

- Advertisement -

To graduate from the Preferred Candidate Program, students will have to complete one or more semesters of the Rapid Entry curriculum, earn an associate’s degree from ICC, meet Patrol School PT requirements and complete an MHP application and background check.

The program , called “CORE” is aimed at helping future MHP employees get their educational foundation, while preparing for the demands of Patrol School and the opportunities with MHP.

“We know that our college degrees, not only provide training, especially with criminal justice, understanding criminal justice, practices, laws, and the like, but also critical thinking skills, the ability to understand the public they will serve and the diversity of that public,” said ICC President, Dr. Jay Allen.

“This gives us an opportunity to expose them to all avenues , that are available through our department, we are the largest law enforcement agency in the state of Mississippi, we have so many things we do that most people aren’t aware of, MBI, crime scene units, executive protection, SWAT, SOG, there’s a whole host of opportunities that exist for a young woman or young man that wants to get into a career in law enforcement and wants to stay in Mississippi and give back to the state of Mississippi,” said Col. Randy Ginn, Director of the MHP.

Director Ginn points out that those who meet all the requirements will still go through the MHP Patrol School. The partnership is the first of its kind in the state. The CORE program should be in place at ICC by the fall semester.