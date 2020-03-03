ICC opens new academic and student center at Tupelo campus

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A major addition opened on the Tupelo campus of Itawamba Community College.

The new front door for ICC’s Tupelo Campus was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting, and tours of the $15 million building.

The 50,000 square foot building featured classrooms, financial aid office, admissions and business offices, computer lab, cafeteria, bookstore and other amenities.

ICC President Doctor Jay Allen said the building will serve the needs of students now and into the future.

“In the community college world, when we build a building it’s not 10 or 15 years, you’re talking 30, 40, 50 years easily, and so we believe we have a facility that will last us 50 years and provide for our students many many years to come,” said Dr. Allen.

The Tupelo campus serves commuter students who said the academic and student center will help foster a strong sense of community among students who travel to and from class every day.

“For newcomers who see this building and see that how nice it is, it really sets up a vibe for our school that we’re functioning and we are high class in what we do here,” said Maddie West, a freshman at ICC and member of the Indian Delegation.

ICC’s Tupelo Campus was organized in the early 1960s.

A Starbucks will open inside the Bookstore in a few weeks.