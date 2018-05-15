ICC’s ‘Food Service Pathway Program’ Teaches Students All Aspects Of Restaurant Business

TUPELO,MISS. (WCBI) – A local community college is giving future food service workers training and hands on experience as part of a new program.

Itawamba Community College has a “Food Service Pathway Program” at its Belden campus. The 160 hour course provides training in all aspects of the food service industry, plus it places students at local restaurants through internships.

Once students graduate the program, they also earn the “Serv Safe” Certification, a national education program that helps many restaurant workers get into management positions.

“All local restaurants are looking for qualified, eager, employees. My hope is , I’ve hired lots of people in my past as well, I’m hoping this will put their application above all the rest, if you will,” said Christy Scheuer, Director of the Food Pathway Program.

“I learned a lot of knife skills, chef skills, cooking skills, temperatures, everything basically to work in the restaurant industry and be manager, from the front to back of the house in the restaurant, it’s taught me a lot here,” said Student Wesley Parson.

The program also makes use of the kitchen at ICC Belden. Students will also cook three days a week and meals are available for a small price, to the general public.