Ice Causes Canopy To Collapse Onto Convenience Store Gas Pumps

LEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – The ice is being blamed for causing a gas pump canopy at a Lee County convenience store to collapse.

The owner of the “Skyline Super C” store says he heard a loud noise around 1 twenty this afternoon, then he saw the roof of the canopy collapse onto the gas pumps.

Luckily, no one was parked under the canopy when the collapse occurred. The store’s owner blames the accumulation of ice on the canopy roof for that collapse.

Within an hour, residents at “Broken Lives Ministry” were on-site, helping move the debris out of the way so the store could resume business.

“We are kind of in house right now, so we trying to help as much as we can, we get a call we try and get out and help,” said Shane Scribner, of Broken Lives Ministries.

“I heard the noise inside, I’m glad nobody was out here, or neither me or my car, so everybody is safe,” said PK Kumar, owner of “Skyline Super C.”

Kumar has already contacted his insurance about the incident. We are hearing reports of similar collapses involving carports and store canopies throughout Northeast Mississippi where the ice hasn’t melted.