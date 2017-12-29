Ice Possible This Weekend. Very Cold To Start 2018.

TODAY: A touch warmer than yesterday. Highs in the upper 40s under sunny skies. North wind around 5 mph slowly turning westward and then calming after sundown. Overnight, lows drop to the mid 20s under clear skies.

SATURDAY: More sunshine, with highs around 50°F. Clouds increase overnight. A light drizzle or shower cannot be ruled out. Light ice accumulation is possible on elevated surfaces. Lows in the mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Light freezing rain and ice pellets possible. Moisture remains limited with this setup. The best chance for any wintry precip will be along the US-82 corridor. No real change in thinking regarding precipitation type. Moisture is too limited and shallow to support snow crystal development. Instead, freezing drizzle and very light freezing rain showers, along with a few ice pellets will be possible. It appears unlikely main roadways will glaze over in our area, but some issues are possible on bridges and overpasses. Ice accumulations area-wide will be less than 0.10″, with most spots seeing less than 0.05″. Perhaps more concerning is the dangerous cold we will experience for the start of the week. High temperatures only climb to around the freezing mark Sunday. Overnight, lows drop into the teens, with wind chills in the single digits.

MONDAY: Cold weather continues into 2018. Highs remain at or below freezing for most of our area under sunny skies. North winds around 10 mph will make wind chills a factor. Overnight lows in 10s, with many spots below the teens. Wind chills in the single digits. Some areas could see wind chills drop to around 0°F.

REST OF WEEK: Bitter cold weather continues. Highs in the low 30s Tuesday, with a brief warmup to the low 40s Wednesday. We round out the forecast period on Thursday back in the low to mid 30. Overnight lows remain in the teens, with wind chills potentially hitting single digits each night.