Ice storm blankets Golden Triangle

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Several hours of freezing rain all through Monday left roads across the Golden Triangle covered in ice.

Emergency officials in Lowndes County have been planning for this icy weather since Friday.

- Advertisement -

“Make sure you are prepared with all your gas, got all your equipment gassed up,” Lowndes County Emergency Management Director Cindy Lawrence told crew members in preparation for the weather event. “Make sure you use all caution when you are responding to any incident that’s either on highways or roadways.”

With another day of freezing temperatures on the way, Lawrence has a simple message for residents.

“We’re asking people to please stay off the roadway unless absolutely necessary and if you do go out, please drive slowly,” she said.

The same goes for non-essential businesses.

“If you’re not an essential agency or have essential workers then please consider closing for the next two days, Monday and Tuesday, and re-asses Wednesday morning,” Lawrence said.

Columbus resident Dennis Wilson said he planned on taking that advice after stocking up on food and supplies.

“It’s got too cold weather today,” he exclaimed. “The snow, ice everywhere, so I’m fixing to go back home and preserve myself.”

For those who are staying at home, there are safety precautions to take there as well.

“Frozen pipes could easily burst and because of the potential for all the icing and freezing, it could be days before someone can get there to assist you,” Lawrence cautioned.

She says the same wait time goes for the many people who are without power.

“Freezing rain that could pop power poles or power lines or trees that fall on lines, it could be days or even a week before you get power back on,” she warned.

With or without electricity, Lawrence says those seeking and extra heat source need to be mindful of fire hazards.

“Generators are only to be used outside and not inside,” she said. “Also, if you have power and are using a space heater, only put them in an outlet, not in an extension cord.”

For those who do have to be on the roads, Lawrence says drivers should keep a flashlight and lots of blankets in their cars as it could take first responders longer to get to people in the event of a crash.