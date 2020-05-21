IHL passes resolution to have universities resume traditional operations in fall

The Institutions of Higher Learning wants students back on campus at Mississippi’s eight public universities.

Thursday morning, trustees passed a resolution announcing its intention to have the schools resume traditional operations this fall.

IHL leaders wanted universities to offer as many as in-person classes as possible, while adhering to recommendations from health experts.

The Safe Start Task Force that was created by the Commissioner of Higher Education is developing a system-level plan for starting and completing the upcoming fall semester.