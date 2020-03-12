IHL: Spring break extended, classes to be held remotely for rest of semester

The Institute for Higher Learning announced Thursday spring break will be extended for public universities and changes are being made to the way students will have class for the rest of the spring

This comes following Wednesday night’s announcement of the first presumptive case of coronavirus in the state.

All eight universities, including Alcorn State University, Delta State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi State University, Mississippi University for Women, Mississippi Valley State University, the University of Mississippi and the University of Southern Mississippi will extend spring break an extra week.

Classes will resume on Monday, March 23, and will be taught online.

This will allow faculty to prepare to offer classes remotely.

Students are encouraged to stay at home.

Faculty, staff, students and their families should monitor their university’s website, official social media accounts and their email daily for updated information.