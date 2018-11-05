Important Rules For Voters To Remember In The General Election

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Tuesday morning, voters across the state will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots.

But, there are a few things to remember once you get there.

- Advertisement -

Rules are also important and it doesn’t hurt to freshen up on them before heading to precincts on Tuesday.

“Don’t Forget to Vote.”

“Your Vote Counts.”

We’ve been seeing signs like this everywhere and their purpose is finally here.

It’s general election time.

Webster County Circuit Clerk Sherry Henderson says the most important thing to have with you when you go vote is your ID.

“If they don’t have their drivers license, they can use any type of government issued photo ID A passport. A firearms permit. A student ID”

But one thing that won’t work at the polls, cell phones.

“A lot of people think they can take selfies of their first time voting or whatever, but no, Mississippi does not allow cell phones in the voting booths.”

Mississippi also doesn’t allow you to showcase who you’re voting for at the ballot box or anywhere near it.

“A 150 foot rule. No campaign literature. No t-shirts with candidates. No buttons, nothing like that, and no loitering within 30 foot of the precinct, also.”

“Be respectful when you go into the precinct. You go in and you vote, and talking, just try to keep that at a minimum, so that other people will have their chance to vote,” says Webster County Deputy Circuit Clerk, Wanda Robinson.

Henderson says when general elections roll around, voters sometimes forget that all parties are on the same ballot.

“When you go to the polls, you do not have to go choose which party you want to vote. If you want to go to the Democratic table, or the Republican table, you can cross vote in a general election.”

Both clerks say if you have any questions about voting on Tuesday, poll managers are there to help.

They also say if you don’t have an ID card, go to your clerk’s office with your Social Security card or Medicaid card, proving who you are, and the office can do a voter ID Card.