Inferno Sports Bar murder trial continues in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection was completed in a Columbus murder trial.

In addition to the murder charge, Undra Williams Jr. was also facing four counts of aggravated assault.

He was accused of shooting and killing Devin Thompson and injuring four others.

The shooting happened in May 2023 at Inferno Sports Bar.

Investigators believe a decade-long feud between Williams and Thompson over a shooting led to the homicide.

Opening statements were given Monday afternoon.

The trial is expected to last the rest of the week.

