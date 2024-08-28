Inferno Sports Bar murder trial: Man found guilty

Jurors have found Undra Williams Jr. guilty of shooting and killing Devin Thompson at the Inferno Sports Bar in May 2023.

Four others were also injured.

On Tuesday, witnesses took to the stand to say what they saw the night of the shooting.

At the time, investigators told WCBI they believe a decade-long feud between Williams and Thompson over a shooting led to the homicide.

He has been sentenced to life plus 60 years in prison.

