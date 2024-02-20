Inferno Sports Bar shooting: Columbus man faces murder charge

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is indicted in connection with a deadly nightclub shooting.

Undra Williams Jr. is charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

A Lowndes County Grand Jury recently returned the indictment.

No trial date has been set.

Prosecutors are accusing Williams of shooting and killing Devin Thompson. Four others were injured in the gunfire.

The shooting happened May 26, 2023, at Inferno Sports Bar.

Investigators believe a decade-long feud between Williams and Thompson over a shooting led to the homicide.

