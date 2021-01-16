Inmate found dead in cell in East Mississippi Correctional Facility

Mississippi Department of Corrections says an inmate died at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility.

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi Department of Corrections says an inmate died at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Officers found 27-year-old Cortez Wooten unresponsive in his cell.

Medical staff immediately administered CPR while waiting for paramedics.

Wooten was later pronounced dead at the facility.

He was serving a 35-year sentence for manslaughter and armed robbery in Grenada County. Wooten was sentenced in January 2012.

An autopsy will determine his official cause and manner of death.