Inmate found dead in cell in East Mississippi Correctional Facility

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi Department of Corrections says an inmate died at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility.
Officers found 27-year-old Cortez Wooten unresponsive in his cell.
Medical staff immediately administered CPR while waiting for paramedics.
Wooten was later pronounced dead at the facility.
He was serving a 35-year sentence for manslaughter and armed robbery in Grenada County. Wooten was sentenced in January 2012.
An autopsy will determine his official cause and manner of death.