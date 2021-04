JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- An inmate serving 10 years for delivery of a controlled substance and attempted robbery dies in East Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Mississippi Department of Corrections says 25-year-old Brandon Mitchell was found unresponsive in his cell.

Medical staff administered CPR but were unable to revive him.

Mitchell was sentenced in December 2013 in Harrison County.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.