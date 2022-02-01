Insurance agents explain how having renters insurance is cheap and smart

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – When renters have a home and spend years investing in the things to fill it, it can be heartbreaking to see all that go away in a fire or other disaster.

Most homeowners have insurance to help rebuild after such a disaster, but many renters don’t realize that there are policies to help them as well.

“There was one lady that didn’t have it that had just bought new furniture so she lost all that because she didn’t have insurance so she had to start all over,” said Tate.

Starting all over. That is what Columbus Fire Department Michael Walker says he sees when renters aren’t insured.

“Basically out of the 20 fires we’ve dealt with the people that are renting property and only about 4 of them had insurance,” said Walker

In a fire or a natural disaster, it only takes minutes to wipe out a lifetime’s accumulation of possessions, and leave a person with only memories.

But it also only takes minutes to protect that property.

Alfa Insurance Agent Owner Kristin Tate says renter’s insurance is important, inexpensive and it covers basically anything in the home. Things that you would never think about.

“It’s extremely affordable and a lot of people don’t realize. It’s not just your personal property it’s not just your television your laptop, your clothing its also food and things that are in your refrigerator and freezer, ” said Tate.

It is also important to document that personal property.

“Have a photo of the things in your home have a list of the things in your home and the cost because at the time of loss when catastrophe strikes your not thinking clearly and you don’t remember,” said Tate.

Tate also reminds renters that even though they may be careful when you’re living around others, there are situations beyond your control.

“When you live in an apartment unit and if you don’t have that renters insurance in place it may not be any fault of your own having your own individual coverage protects you against what’s happening next door what’s happening above you what’s happening below you,” said Tate.

It’s a small price for big peace of mind.

Insurance rates are based on where your home is located and trailers can also be insured.