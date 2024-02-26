Inter-agency cooperation helps Oxford police nab alleged thieves

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Inter-agency cooperation helped Oxford police nab a pair of suspected thieves.

The investigation began in December when Oxford police were investigating the burglary of a storage unit off Anderson Road.

A few weeks later, police from Southaven and Memphis reached out to investigators with information about possible suspects.

After further investigation, Oxford police arrested 55-year-old Joe Moore of Southaven for Conspiracy to Commit Burglary and 31-year-old Samuel Martin of Memphis for commercial burglary.

Moore was ordered released on his own recognizance, but a hold was placed on him by the federal probation service.

Martin’s bond was set at $5,000.

