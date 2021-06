COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi Department of Education has chosen a new interim superintendent for Noxubee County Schools.

Dr. Washington Cole IV will replace Rodriguez Broadnax, who is leaving June 30th to join a Michigan school district.

- Advertisement -

Cole has over 20 years of experience in education involving school and district improvement.

He also served as the department of education’s chief of staff throughout the 8-year tenure of Dr. Carey Wright, the state superintendent of education.