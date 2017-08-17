International Hacking Group Targets Area Monument

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

CORINTH (WCBI) –  An international group of cyberhackers is targeting a North Mississippi confederate monument.

 

The group known as Anonymous says it plans to bring down the Corinth Confederate monument Friday afternoon.  The group listed the Corinth statue among at least a dozen it plans to take action against at 5:00 Friday.    Sites in Mobile, Alabama along with locations in Florida and Oklahoma are also included on a list released by the hackers.  The loose knit group has been effective in the past in cyberattacks shutting down sites like PayPal .  That’s the same group which also published names last year of people who it claimed were Klan members.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Comment on this Story

Related News

42 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
HSFT17: Stop No. 60 – Starkville Yellowjackets
Read More»
43 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
#HSFT17: Stop No. 60 – Starkville Yellowjackets
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Stopping The Circulation Of Funny Money
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup