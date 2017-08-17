International Hacking Group Targets Area Monument

CORINTH (WCBI) – An international group of cyberhackers is targeting a North Mississippi confederate monument.

The group known as Anonymous says it plans to bring down the Corinth Confederate monument Friday afternoon. The group listed the Corinth statue among at least a dozen it plans to take action against at 5:00 Friday. Sites in Mobile, Alabama along with locations in Florida and Oklahoma are also included on a list released by the hackers. The loose knit group has been effective in the past in cyberattacks shutting down sites like PayPal . That’s the same group which also published names last year of people who it claimed were Klan members.