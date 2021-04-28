Internet in rural areas is making a positive impact on GTR schools

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Internet in rural areas is already making an impact at a Golden Triangle school.

Hebron Christian School was one of the first to benefit from the 4-County Electric Power Association’s Fastnet Internet service.

- Advertisement -

Sally Doty, Chairperson of the Public Utilities Staff, toured the school this afternoon.

The Public Utilities Staff advises the Public Service Commission and helps oversee the CARES Act money to the state.

Those are the funds the utility used to start the fiber internet service.

“In all areas of our lives. We are all living more and more in smart homes where our refrigerator or your thermostat or whatever is connected,” said Sally Doty, Chairperson, Public Utilities staff. “Telehealth is so important now. I care for my elderly mother and being able to do a teleconference with her doctor is so much better for all of us.”

4-County received more than six million dollars in CARES Act money.

The utility matched about seven million.