TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The investigation continues into a shooting that left one teenager dead, and two other men injured.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson says 17-year-old Timothe Montgomery, of Verona, was killed in the Saturday shooting at Trace Ridge Apartments.

Sheriff Johnson says deputies found three people inside a car who had been shot. Johnson says all shots were fired inside the vehicle. Two other men were also shot. One is being treated for non-life-threatening wounds, the other is in critical condition.

Two weapons were recovered and the sheriff says no one else was involved. In the past year, there has been an increase in violent crime involving young people and one local resident says it’s time for it to stop.

“You have to understand life is precious, it’s more than waking up, robbing, it’s more than waking up, selling drugs, whatever it is they do, you can get in real estate, stocks, start your own business, become your own boss, you don’t have to wake up every day and do stuff illegally, it’s millions of ways you can get millions of dollars doing stuff legally,” said Timothy Conley, of Tupelo.

A motive hasn’t been released for Saturday’s shooting. Montgomery’s body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Pearl for an autopsy.