Investigation underway after car crashes inside Jalisco mexican grill

Debris and broken glass covers the floor after a vehicle drove into the restaurant.

COLUMBUS,Miss. (WCBI) – Clean-up is underway at Jalisco Mexican Grill after a car crashes into the building.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says the driver allegedly lost control of their vehicle and drove into the restaurant just before 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

“That’s just something we don’t think of really,” said Jennifer Morales.

It’s like waking up from a nightmare.

That’s how Morales describes the scene here at Jalisco Mexican Grill in Columbus.

Morales is a waitress. She says it was 10 p.m. on Saturday night when a car crashed into the wall of the building.

“The car was coming from that direction and it just crashed in there and my boss was doing cut for the night and an employee was sitting there talking to him by the register,” said Morales.

Immediately following the crash, owner Jose Morillo, made sure all customers were safe and unharmed.

“He did have two customers sitting towards the other side and they went out running and he took them to the back in case a car was to explode or anything and he just didn’t want anyone to get hurt,” said Morales.

One employee sustained minor injuries. The driver has non-life-threatening injuries.

Morales says now, it’s time to clean up.

The impact left light fixtures barely hanging from the ceiling. Broken glass and debris are scattered in the grass.

Morillo says he is working as fast as he can to get his business up and running again.

” We’ll try to fix everything as quickly as we can and try to get the support of our customers and see if everything works out,” said Morales.

Columbus Police continue to investigate the incident.