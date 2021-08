COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators are trying to determine how a fire started at a Lowndes County home.

The blaze was spotted by someone passing by the Highway 45 Alternate home, near Artesia.

Fire Coordinator Neil Austin says there was moderate damage to the house.

The owner happened to not be at home at the time of the fire.

No one was injured.

Investigators are calling the blaze suspicious and say an exact cause has not been determined.