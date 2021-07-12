Investigators encourage the community to help them arrest the shooter of a weekend drive by

Two men were shot and one was killed

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Two men were shot and one was killed. It’s hard to describe the pain and anguish the family of Quinshawn Lucious is feeling; as they struggle with their loss. Deputies at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department are eager to find the gunman that shot their son.

“My son laying in my husband’s arms passing away,” said the mother of the victim Katrina Hill.

The 22-year-old had been shot several times outside their Swedenburg Circle home on Friday night. At times, the mother’s pain is unbearable to where she can’t sleep in her own home.

“It’s just something like a horror movie,” said Hill.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said deputies were called to the New Hope area neighborhood after the drive-by shooting. Lucious and another man were shot.

“The second male had been shot and was airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center and from my understanding, he remains in stable but critical condition,” said Hawkins.

A large crowd gathered at the home Friday night. Investigators need more people to come forward with information about the shooter.

“A lot of times when we arrive on the scene there will be a lot of people on the scene but nobody saw anything. Unfortunately, people are afraid to relay information to law enforcement when we’re on the scene,” said Hawkins.

“I’m proud of my community and I thank all of them for rallying around me everybody cooperated with the cops they gave the police their videos,” said Hill.

Law enforcement and the grieving mother hope people will find other ways to solve their problems among themselves because the consequences are permanent whether it’s death or jail.

“It appears that the younger generation can’t solve their differences without picking up a gun today. We’re trying to change that and try to change the mentality of the younger generation and get them to understand that it’s not okay to pick up a gun and shoot around from that weapon,” said Hawkins.

“I don’t want no mom to feel like I feel right now whether our children are good or bad I just ask God to let this violence stop,” said Hill.

If anyone has information about the homicide call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.