Investigators Make Murder Arrest In Connection To Missing Louisville Woman

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department makes an arrest in the case of a Louisville woman who went missing nearly a year and a half ago.

William Craig Snow, of Philadelphia, is charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of Desiree Eaves.

Eaves was last seen in the Stallo Community in Neshoba County on November 6, 2018.

Craig Snow is also facing charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.

Sheriff Eric Clark said the case is still under investigation and asks anyone with information to call East Mississippi Crime Stoppers, that number is 855-485-8477.