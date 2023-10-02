Investigators send drone out to search for missing Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators take to the skies to find a Columbus man who vanished after a car accident. Area law enforcement, along with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks used a drone to look for Robert Hargrove.

They flew over a field near the crash site at 15th Street South and Pickensville Road.

The drone allows officers to look in the thick field and brush for Hargrove.

Police did not find anyone in Hargrove’s vehicle when the wreck was discovered Friday.

He has also not been seen since. Officers even went to his house but did not find Hargrove.

If you know where he is, call the Columbus Police Department at (662)244-3500.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter