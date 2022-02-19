Investment group improves neighborhoods by rehabbing distressed properties

Butler Holdings wants to give back to communities in many ways

SALTILLO, MISS. (WCBI) – A group of local investors and developers is making a difference in neighborhoods where they are working.

Jubal and Jeremy Butler are checking on a property they purchased a little more than one year ago. Butler Holdings renovated the entire complex, putting about ten thousand dollars in each unit. Now, the 32 unit complex is a source of pride for tenants and the community, but that wasn’t the case before the Butler brothers purchased it.

“Some neighbors here have commented about how much better tenant base is, police used to be called out here weekly and so pretty rough here, lot of drugs, crime, we cleaned that up, made it a safe place for families and people looking for an affordable place to live,’ said Jubal Butler.

The Butler brothers got into the real estate business after selling Reed’s Metals. They have completed many projects and are always on the lookout for opportunities with commercial or residential properties.

Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham says he welcomes investment in the city and also the positive impact it brings.

“We’re just always excited to have developers come into our city with the thought to give a better quality of life,” Mayor Grantham said.

Along with improving communities by buying and rehabbing distressed properties, Butler Holdings also gives back in other ways, they have a goal of giving away one million dollars in single-family homes over the next decade.

“We moved here in 2010 and didn’t know anyone in North Mississippi, but it’s been a very good community for us here in Saltillo, we’ve been here since 2010 with our business and North Mississippi, made a lot of good friendships here but really wanted to give back to the community that’s given us so much , we’ve been blessed and we want to bless others,” said Jeremy Butler.

The first home was given to an area church for use in various ministry work.

Butler Holdings plans on giving the homes to nonprofits and letting the organizations decide how best to use the gift.