Isolated Showers Today; Dry and Pleasant Weather Later This Week.

TODAY: A few isolated showers possible today from late morning to late afternoon, mainly across the southern half of our area. Otherwise partly cloudy, with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Overnight tonight, we will be dry area-wide with skies clearing. Lows drop down into the low 60s.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY: Fantastic weather in store for us for the rest of the work week. Highs in the low to mid 80s with lots of sunshine. Humidity will be much lower, with dewpoints dropping into the 50s and low 60s.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY: The heat and humidity return Saturday with high temperatures around 90°. A few clouds during the day, and an isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out Saturday evening and overnight. More scattered showers and storms in the forecast Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s.