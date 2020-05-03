A cold front will remain nearly stationary just to the north of our area, which could produce some isolated storms especially north of I-22 tonight and tomorrow. A few storms storms will be possible on Tuesday as the front clears the area, setting us up for a drier Wednesday and Thursday. Another round of storms are likely on Friday, but the weekend is looking fairly nice.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy conditions will persist overnight as temperatures stay in the mid 60s. An isolated shower or storm is possible along and north of I-22, but most of us will remain dry.
MONDAY: An isolated shower or storm will remain possible north of I-22, but again, most of us won’t get any rain. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s by the afternoon.
TUESDAY: As the front moves through the area, everyone will have the chance to see an isolated shower or storm, especially in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Temperatures will start out in the 60s with highs in the mid 80s. A few storms could produce gusty winds or possibly some small hail, but severe weather remains unlikely.
WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies will return to the area with temperatures back to near normal. Highs will be in the 70s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.
FRIDAY: Another round of showers and storms will move through the area on Friday with highs near 70.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY: For now, the weekend is looking nice as any rain will have exited the area. We’ll be partly cloudy for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 70s.