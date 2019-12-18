Italian Meatball Soup | Cooking Up A Storm

I’m a big fan of meatballs, and I love a good soup! This combines both together in a flavorful and delicious meal! Ingredients

30-40 Italian Meatballs (frozen or homemade)

2 carrots, sliced

1 carton beef broth

1 can chicken broth

1 can tomato paste

1/2 cup marinara sauce

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp basil

1 bag – Italian vegetables

Instructions

1. Place carrots in slow cooker

2. Place meatballs on top of carrots

3. In separate bowl, combine paste, broth, sauce, seasonings

4. Pour liquid on top of meatballs

5. Cook low and slow 4-6 hours

6. Steam vegetables and stir into soup Serve:

1. The carrots add a layer of protection to prevent meatballs from burning in the bottom of the pan

2. Use frozen meatballs for a quick meal, but for extra flavor, make your own homemade meatballs! Check out my recipe for homemade meatballs here!

3. Serve with pasta or rice!