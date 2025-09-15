Itawamba Co. Sheriff’s Office conducts saturation detail to fight crime

“More or less just saturating several places at once over the county and being seen and working on the narcotics problem,” said Itawamba County Sheriff Mitch Nabors.

Every day, deputies and investigators work to prevent and solve crime. But, as Itawamba County Sheriff Mitch Nabors said, the saturation detail, or patrol, involves high-visibility operations that hopefully deter criminal activity.

“We appreciate the community, understanding, we got a good reaction from it. Usually, only those who don’t want us there are the ones doing wrong,” Sheriff Nabors said.

The checkpoints do not stay at one location very long; they move around all night long. Meanwhile, other officers and agencies are handling other problem spots.

“MHP, Bureau of Narcotics, Game and Fish. They are working on some individual places. There have been problems, going and talking to folks, more or less being in the community and being seen,” Nabors said.

Sheriff Nabors said the saturation patrols and other specialized enforcement activities will continue.

Last week during the operation, the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office made four DUI arrests, they also reported six drivers with suspended licenses, four possession of paraphernalia citations and two for possession of marijuana.

Those do not include stats from state law enforcement for the night.