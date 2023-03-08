Itawamba Community College breaks ground on softball, tennis complex

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A local community college is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a major project that is expected to help recruit top-notch athletes.

A new $5 million softball and tennis complex is going up between the existing softball field and tennis courts on the Itawamba Community College campus.

The 6,000-square-foot building will include locker rooms for men’s and women’s tennis and softball, a training area, laundry facilities, two large open decks, and 90 chairbacks, and 200 bench seats. It is expected to boost recruiting efforts.

“In today’s age, students and athletes alike, like to see new. They like new stuff and like to be part of something that’s new and groundbreaking. It is going to be an eye-catcher,” said Chad Case, Athletic Director for ICC.

ICC President Dr. Jay Allen said the new sports complex will not only be a game changer for the softball and tennis programs but will also impact the entire community.

“You have a high level of attendance at these games so when you have softball, two softball games going on a Saturday, it brings a lot of families to town, they will stop buy gas, food, visit and go to local shops, and that’s great local economic development as well,” said Allen.

Athletes are excited about what the complex means for future students.

“Even though I won’t be here, this is so crazy that we are able to have leaders that will build this for us and be leaders for us. I’m excited to see what softball does in the future. I can’t wait to come back and see them play. It’s just a great opportunity for ICC softball,” said Sarah Kate Thompson, a softball player.

“It means a lot because once we invest in our programs. That means more players will want to come here, the best start here, we’ll have the best and become the best,” said Stroud Mills, a member of the tennis team.

After the groundbreaking ceremony, guests enjoyed a tailgate under the tent. Both the softball and tennis teams are in action later.

And a little more than a year from now, they will be practicing and playing at the new complex.

Construction will start as soon as the softball season finishes. A ribbon cutting is planned for next spring.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter