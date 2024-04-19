Itawamba County deputies save dog with Narcan

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Itawamba County deputies save a dog by giving it Narcan while out on a drug bust.

Investigators said the pup became unresponsive after coming into contact with fentanyl.

Two units of Narcan were given to the small dog.

Originally, deputies, Fulton police, and narcotics agents were at an Ironwood Bluff Road home for a search warrant.

Now, Kenneth Cook and Candace Pierce are both charged with possession of meth and fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Their bonds were set at $45,000 each.

