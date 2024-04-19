Itawamba County deputies save dog with Narcan

Joey Barnes,
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Itawamba County deputies save a dog by giving it Narcan while out on a drug bust.

Small dog saved with NarcanInvestigators said the pup became unresponsive after coming into contact with fentanyl.

Two units of Narcan were given to the small dog.

Originally, deputies, Fulton police, and narcotics agents were at an Ironwood Bluff Road home for a search warrant.Drugs

Now, Kenneth Cook and Candace Pierce are both charged with possession of meth and fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Their bonds were set at $45,000 each.

Categories: Crime, Local News
