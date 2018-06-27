Itawamba County School District names new superintendent

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County School District will have a new leader when the upcoming school year rolls around.

School leaders confirm Trae Wiygul has been appointed as the district’s new superintendent.

Wiygul is a familiar face within the district.

He’s spent the past 10 years serving as the principal at Itawamba Agriculture High School.

He will replace Michael Nanney who stepped down from the position to become the head coach of the girls golf team at Itawamba Community College.

Wiygul will officially take over on July 1.