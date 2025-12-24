It’s time for more warmth

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Great conditions maintaining through our Christmas fun! Sana needs to make sure Rudolph’s nose is ready to go tonight though.

WEDNESDAY MORNING: There is a Dense Fog Advisory in place until 10AM. If you run into these conditions, make sure to slow down and have your headlights turned on.

CHRISTMAS EVE: The rest of the day is going to be quite pleasant! Afternoon highs will be back in the middle 70s! There will be a mix of sun and passing clouds throughout the day. Those clouds will be filling back in for the evening, good thing Santa has a glowing red light leading the reindeer pack. Overnight lows will be in the middle 50s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: A lot like Christmas Eve. Warm, above average temperatures will be continuing throughout our Christmas Day celebrations. Afternoon highs will be back in the middle 70s. There will be a few extra clouds compared to Wednesday, but staying dry. So great for outdoor place with the new gifts! Lows continue in the middle 50s.

WEEKEND: Staying very warm for this time of the year. Middle to upper 70s are going to be expected through the weekend. Overnight lows will be staying comfortable as well, in the middle to upper 50s. There will be a strong cold front moving through the Deep South on Sunday. This will likely bring showers and a few thunderstorms across the Magnolia State before a BIG DROP in temperatures going into New Year’s week.