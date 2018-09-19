Ivy Watts Succeeds On and Off the Field

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) — Tupelo’s Ivy Watts has started her senior year swinging.

Through fourteen games, she’s got 36 hits, 38 RBI’s and 18 home runs at the plate.

- Advertisement -

While Watts is slugging it out on the diamond, she also getting the help from teachers in the classroom.

“The thing that I’ve enjoyed here most is the classes,” said student athlete Ivy Watts. “The teachers make sure that you feel comfortable in each class, and they make sure that everything goes right. You have the right grades. They will help you out with anything. I’ve just really respected those teachers, and I’m very thankful for them.”

Maintaining that success in the classroom can be a challenge, especially as an athlete, but Ivy knows that you have to get the grades in order to be successful.

“It’s a challenge getting home late from games and having to go study for a class or a test that I have in a class,” Watts said. “But you just have to focus and know your priorities, and make sure you get your studying in.”

Watts’ success has carried her a long ways to become the player and person she wants to be.

Her coach and teammate have seen her take the steps toward becoming a leader.

“Anytime that you have a desire to be good at whatever you do, you are going to be successful, and she does,” said head coach Dana Rhea. “She has the desire to be the best, and be one of the top players in the area. One of the top players and student athletes in the classroom.”

“She brightens every room that she walks into,” said teammate Gracey Rutherford. “She’s really loud an energetic. I never see Ivy sad or down on herself. She’s really nice and she’s a really good listener to talk too.”

While Ivy takes that leadership roll on the team, there is a certain routine that gets her pumped up before game time.

“We listen to pop – danthology,” Watts said. “It kind of pumps me up and gets me ready for the game, especially like dance around the locker room with my girls. They are awesome, and just focusing and get my game time just like ready to go.”

Following high school, Ivy will take her 3.9 GPA and talents to the next level. Watts will continue her slugging career at North Alabama.

“The coaches are absolutely fantastic,” Watts said. “They are really nice. They are both women. I’m pretty sure that I’ll have a great bond with both of them.”

Ivy and her team returns to action Thursday when they host Columbus.