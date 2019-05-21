J.L. King Center Looks To City Leaders To Help Keep Doors Open

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The future of the J.L. King Center is in limbo and its leaders are now asking the city of Starkville for help.

Program Manager Latalla Harris went before the board of alderman on Tuesday asking for funding.

The center has been funded by the Emerson Family Center Programs.

However, due to recent budget cuts, Emerson is no longer able to support the J.L. King Center.

J.L. King offers adult education classes and after school programs.

The center has a staff of three and operates on an annual budget of roughly $60,000.

Through private fundraising J.L. King has raised nearly 25,000.

Now, they’re hoping the city can help keep the doors open.

Harris said if they don’t secure funding soon the center will close at the end of July.

“The west side of town is pretty much land locked, we have no gas stations there aren’t any restaurants everything is pretty much on 82,” said Harris.

J.L. King has provided services in the Starkville community for more than two decades.

Harris said roughly 50 people come to the center each day.