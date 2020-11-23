James Kitchen charged with manslaughter in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – We’re learning new details about the death of a Starkville woman.

30-year-old James Heath Kitchens is charged with manslaughter.

Multiple sources tell WCBI he is a former Tupelo police officer.

Oktibbeha County deputies were called to Riviera Road on Saturday night about a person being hit by a vehicle.

Investigators say 26-year-old Brittany Phillips was hit by that vehicle and later died at the hospital.

Deputies believe this incident could have started from a domestic situation but stress this is an ongoing investigation.

Phillips has been taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

Bond for Kitchens was set at 25,000 dollars.