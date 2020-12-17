James Ryan Taylor of Columbus still missing after 5 months

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is still missing. It’s been 5 months since 39-year-old James Ryan Taylor disappeared.

Taylor has been missing since July 14th and according to his mother, Laura Taylor, he stopped by her house on Plymouth Road in Columbus to visit that night.

- Advertisement -

Laura says to her it was just a normal time with her son as they ate dinner and spent time together.

Taylor’s mother says there have been numerous leads. But she says the leads have so far not panned out for investigators.

If you have any information please call the Columbus Police Department.