Jersey Mike’s Sub shop donating proceeds from sales to MSU T.K Martin Center

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A sandwich shop in Starkville is raising money for an organization that serves individuals with disabilities.

Jersey Mike’s Subs is donating proceeds from sales all day today to the Mississippi State’s T.K. Martin Center for Technology and Disability.

Throughout the month, patrons could also make donations at the restaurant’s register or through its mobile application.

Jersey Mike’s dedicates the entire month of March to raising money for hundreds of charities across the country.

“So when we first opened we partnered with them. We thought that they would be a good partnership for our Jersey Mike’s location here in town,” said Landon Corkren, Jersey Mikes. “We’re very involved in the community and that’s kinda what Jersey Mike’s is all about – about getting involved and making a difference in someone’s life.”

“So humbled and so honored that they have selected us to be their partner for this annual day of giving. It’s just a significant impact to our center,” said Dr. Kasee Stranton-Gadke, T.K. Martin Center. “We’re a research and service center that’s funded through grants and donations, so this is a huge day for us financially. But it’s just so nice to know that we have a business locally that is willing to support such a wonderful cause.”

While the 2020 Day of Giving was canceled because of COVID-19, the business still donated more than $3,500 to the center last March.