Johnny Cash honored in Starkville with Country Music Trail marker

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a good day to Walk The Line.

Folks in Starkville gathered for a special event honoring the life and music of country music star, Johnny Cash.

The Mississippi Country Music Trail Commission unveiled their 35th trail marker in honor of the “man in black” for his song Starkville City Jail.

The marker is located at the corner of Jackson Street and Hwy 182. That’s the same place Johnny Cash was arrested on May 11, 1965 for public drunkenness– The event that inspired the famous tune.

Grammy award-winning country music artist Marty Stuart attended the event and spoke with WCBI briefly about his relationship with Johnny Cash and what he’d think about the tribute.

“He’d have a sense of humor about it because it wasn’t the greatest night of his life, but redemption was a big part of his life. So, I think he’d understand that. His presence, even though he’s been gone almost 20 years now, still inspires people,” said Stuart.

“Oh, this puts us on a whole different kind of level. This puts us on an international look because the people who come to this marker are from all over the world. They follow Johnny Cash. He’s an icon for so many that this makes it incredibly special that Starkville’s able to welcome an international group of folks coming to our town and being a part of our community. We’re so excited,” said Mayor Lynn Spruill.

At the time of his arrest, Johnny Cash had just wrapped up a concert at MSU and was staying with his band and June Carter Cash at the University Motel, which is still open today.

