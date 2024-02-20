Joint operation results in human trafficking arrest in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A joint operation between county and state investigators resulted in a human trafficking arrest in Monroe County.

On Friday, Special Victims Unit Investigators of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Agents from the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office arrested 68-year-old Steve G. Colburn in the Bigbee area.

Colburn was being charged with one count of human trafficking and one count of human trafficking, procuring servitude of a minor.

According to Sheriff Kevin Crook, law enforcement agencies in the county have received complaints and heard rumors about Colburn’s behavior for some time.

Investigations into these matters came up with enough evidence to prompt an arrest.

Crook said some alleged victims had already come forward to talk, and he believed there were other survivors in the area.

He was urging them to come forward as well, regardless of when and where the abuse may have occurred.

Colburn was being held without bond.

Since the investigation was still open, more charges were possible.

