Jury selection begins in Columbus murder trial

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection began in a Columbus murder trial.

Tommy Lee Flowers Jr. was indicted for felony murder, direction of a youth to commit a felony, possession of a stolen firearm, and shooting into a dwelling.

Flowers also faced three counts of aggravated assault.

Prosecutors alleged the crimes happened in March and April of 2022.

On April 24 of that year, 16-year-old Harvey Montrell Johnson Jr. was shot to death in east Columbus.

At that time, investigators told WCBI Johnson was shot while driving away from a shooting on Poplar Street when the vehicle he was in crashed.

A stolen gun was found in that vehicle.

The trial was expected to last most of the week.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X